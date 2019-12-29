|
|
Douglas C. Buckley, 87, of Mose Road, Addison, NY, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira.
Born in Addison on March 8, 1932, Doug was the son of Muriel Edna Barker and Clarence Earl Buckley, both who have preceded him in death.
Doug was employed briefly by the Corning Glass Works before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. during the Korean Conflict. He served active duty from 1951 to 1954 and further served as a Marine Corps Reservist until 1959.
On December 11, 1954, he and the former Eleanor Olinger were married in Addison. They recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.
After returning from the military, Doug returned to Corning Glass where eventually became a foreman in the hydraulics section at A Factory. Doug left Corning following the flood in 1972 and he and Eleanor purchased a dairy farm in Addison which they operated until 1987. They built their log home on the hill and retired together.
Doug was a long time member of the Robert Austin American Legion Post 1279 in Campbell.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Buckley of Addison, his daughter, Deborah Moody (Scott Miller) of Caton, his granddaughter, Carie Moody (Charles Rhodes), his great grandchildren, Maritza, Dezirae and Domonic, his brother in law and sister in law, George and Pat Olinger of California, nephews, Richard Olinger and Ronald Olinger and special friends, David Harris, Herb Lucas and Dewy Carlineo.
Following Doug's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 29, 2019