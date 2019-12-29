Home

POWERED BY

Services
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Buckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas C. Buckley


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas C. Buckley Obituary
Douglas C. Buckley, 87, of Mose Road, Addison, NY, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira.

Born in Addison on March 8, 1932, Doug was the son of Muriel Edna Barker and Clarence Earl Buckley, both who have preceded him in death.

Doug was employed briefly by the Corning Glass Works before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. during the Korean Conflict. He served active duty from 1951 to 1954 and further served as a Marine Corps Reservist until 1959.

On December 11, 1954, he and the former Eleanor Olinger were married in Addison. They recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.

After returning from the military, Doug returned to Corning Glass where eventually became a foreman in the hydraulics section at A Factory. Doug left Corning following the flood in 1972 and he and Eleanor purchased a dairy farm in Addison which they operated until 1987. They built their log home on the hill and retired together.

Doug was a long time member of the Robert Austin American Legion Post 1279 in Campbell.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Buckley of Addison, his daughter, Deborah Moody (Scott Miller) of Caton, his granddaughter, Carie Moody (Charles Rhodes), his great grandchildren, Maritza, Dezirae and Domonic, his brother in law and sister in law, George and Pat Olinger of California, nephews, Richard Olinger and Ronald Olinger and special friends, David Harris, Herb Lucas and Dewy Carlineo.

Following Doug's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made to the .

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -