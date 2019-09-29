|
|
Douglas Raker, 57, of Cortland, passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2019.
Douglas was born on January 19, 1962 in Blossburg, Pennsylvania. He was raised by his loving parents, Alvin George Raker and Dorothy Rosella Bowinski Raker.
Douglas was an avid fan of racing, especially Nascar. He loved to fish and watch Giants Football. He deeply loved his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Leasa Raker; son Douglas J. Raker; daughters Tara Marie Raker and Ashley Raker; and several grandchildren who he truly loved.
In keeping Douglas's wish there will be no funeral services.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider a children's foundation or any organization that helps children.
To offer online condolences, visit www.wright-beard.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 29, 2019