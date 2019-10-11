Home

Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Bath National Cemetery
Douglas S. Little
Atlanta, NY - Douglas Spencer Little, age 86, passed away peacefully at the Vincent House in Wayland.

Doug is survived by his daughter, Kimberly and his son-in-law, Robby of Atlanta; 3 granddaughters, Stephanie Little of Virgina, Meaghann (Nick) Snyder and Emily Anger all of Atlanta; 3 great grandchildren, Kaylee Little, Brayden and Kyle Snyder; a step-great grandson, Evan Snyder; and two chosen grandchildren, Russell Weidman and Megan Driesbach.

Friends are invited to call from 12pm-2pm on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, 300 West Naples St., Wayland, where funeral services will be held at 2pm. A graveside service will take place at 1pm on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Bath National Cemetery.

A complete obituary is online at www.bairdfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 11, 2019
