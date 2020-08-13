1/1
Douglas W. Bailey
1942 - 2020
Douglas W. Bailey, 78 of County Route 76, passed away Sunday (August 9, 2020) at Fred and Harriet Taylor Health Center.

He was born June 26, 1942 in the Town of Bath, a son of the late Whitney and Isabelle (Snell) Bailey. He served in the United States Army and when he got out he worked in the construction business for many years. He retired as Highway Superintendent for the Town of Urbana. He was a former member of the Hammondsport Moose Club and a current member of the Hammondsport American Legion. Doug loved life and was a perfectionist in everything he did. He was a jack of all trades fellow who could and would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and people in general. He had a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Doug is survived by his sister Kay (Duke) Cutshall of Hammondsport, sister-in-law's Ann Bailey of Hammondsport, Darlene (William) Moesch of Prattsburh, Patricia Comstock of Hammondsport and John (Deb Castellana) Kaiser of Hammondsport. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Doug was also predeceased by his wife Rose (Robinson) Bailey and his brother Donald Bailey.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at Bath National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hammondsport American Legion or the Hammondsport Ambulance Corp.
Arrangements are with the LaMarche Funeral Home, 35 Main St. Hammondsport.

Published in The Leader on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LaMarche Funeral Home
35 Main St.
Hammondsport, NY 14840
607-569-2174
