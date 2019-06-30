|
Dr. James William Hudson, age 87 of Corning, New York passed away peacefully listening to his favorite music, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born on June 20, 1932 in Rochester, NY, the son of the late William and Wanda (Brake) Hudson. Jim received his B.S. and M.S. in Music Education from State University College, Crane School of Music, Potsdam, New York. Jim served in the Air Force performing on a weekly radio broadcast with his fellow singing airmen ensembles, the Sampsonaires and the Chord Dusters. He later went on to receive his DMA in Music Education from the Eastman School of Music, Rochester, NY. Jim married the love of his life, Bonnie Hooey on August 13, 1960. She preceded him in death on April 21, 2018.
Doc Hudson, as he was referred to by his students, was Professor Emeritus of Music at Coming Community College, where he was Director of Choral Activities for thirty-four years. Prior teaching experience included ten years in Corning-Painted Post Schools, where he wrote the West High School Alma Mater. He was active as a soloist in oratorio and masterworks, and as a clinician and adjudicator throughout the state. He has published numerous original works and editions. Jim retired from his position in 2016 after 47 years as Director of Music and Organist at Grace United Methodist Church, Corning.
Jim was a Life Member of ACDA and served as President of the New York ACDA, President of Eastern Division ACDA and as Assistant Chair of the 1999 Chicago and 2003 New York City ACDA National Conventions. He was active in the New York State School Music Association for 59 years, where he was Chair for Higher Education Two-Year Schools. He also served as President of the New York Association of College Music Programs. He was President and Vice-President respectively of local Civic Music and Corning Philharmonic Boards of Directors and was instrumental in the formation of Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes. He was also a member of Delta Kappa Fraternity, NAfME, NATS, Chorus America and is a Past President of the New York State Choral Directors Guild. Jim was a soloist for Robert Shaw, sang in the Robert Shaw Chorale and later, presented Shaw with an Honorary Doctorate from the Crane School of Music. He was Coordinator of Choral Groups for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and Conductor of the 700-voice Liberty Chorus for the Statue of Liberty Centennial in New York City, July, 1986. An active member of Corning Rotary since 2003, Jim played piano for the organization, and loved "gigging" with both the Rotary Jazz Band and the Three Rivers City Jazz Band as their keyboardist right up to his final day.
Jim is survived by his son, Michael Hudson; granddaughter, Marisa Heininger; son-in-law, Andy Heininger and Lia McCabe; Uncle, Richard Brake; brother and sister-in-law, Curt and Rosemary Hooey; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and faithful peekapoo companion Benji. In addition to his parents and wife, Bonnie, Jim was predeceased by his daughter, Elisabeth Heininger.
Jim celebrated life to its fullest until his last day. His CD title track "I Love Life", exemplified his positive outlook on living. His mantra "stay healthy" was how he typically ended a conversation, as he always graciously put others before himself.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 191 Bridge Street Corning, NY at 11:00 am, Pastor Mike Kelly officiating. Service will conclude with full military honors at the church. A private burial will take place on Monday in the family plot at Chapel Knoll Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be sent to: Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, P.O. Box 15, Corning, NY, 14830, Corning Painted Post Civic Music Association, P.O. Box 1402, Corning, NY 14830, Rotary Club of Corning, P.O. Box 84, Corning NY 14830 or Grace United Methodist Church, 191 Bridge St., Corning, NY 14830.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 30, 2019