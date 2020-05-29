Earl "Boney" Audinwood, Age 69 passed away Wed. May 27, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital following a heart condition. Born on Sep. 18, 1950 in Corning; Earl was the son of the late, Harry & Ruth McClure Audinwood. He married Rosanna Sterling in 1972. Together they made a wonderful team working together on the family dairy farm. He loved all things farming and enjoyed his pet turkeys. In earlier years, he was employed by A&P Foods. Surviving is his loving family, wife and companion, Rosanna Sterling Audinwood; siblings, Harry (Louise) Audinwood, Bill (Lill) Audinwood, Raymond and Fred Audinwood; sister-in-law, Ginny Audinwood; in-laws, Bruce (Gaylene) Sterling, Lois Jenkins, Joseph (Lisa) Sterling, Carol (Tim) Barner, and Nancy Sterling; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, including John Jenkins and Kathy Smith whom he thought of as his own children; also Randy (Michelle) Blake whom he also "adopted". All are invited on Mon. June 1, 2020 at 11a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, Caton, NY. (Social Distancing Rules must be followed). Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, Elmira has charge of arrangements.



