Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fagan's Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Fagan's Funeral Home
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Bath National Cemetery
More Obituaries for Earl Burd
Earl W. "Bud" Burd Jr.


1932 - 2019
Earl W. "Bud" Burd Jr. Obituary
Earl "Bud" W. Burd Jr., age 87, of Avoca, NY died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. He was born in Hammondsport, NY May 11, 1932, the son of the late Earl W. Sr. and Gladys A. (Beam) Burd. Bud worked at the Steuben County Office Building with Security for many years and he also provided day care in Bath. He was a member of the St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Bath and he was a member of the Hammondsport American Legion Post 407. Bud was an Air Force Veteran during the Korean War and trained troops at Sampson Air Force Base. He was an avid billiard player.

He was the beloved husband to first Marlene E. Puffer and second Marian J. Aftuck, who both predeceased him. He is survived by his children; Pamela (Brian) Riley of Tulsa, OK, Earl W. Burd III of Chicago, IL, Susannah (Phil) Comfort of Avoca, NY, Martin Ryan of Bradenton, FL, Victor (Lisa) Ryan of Bradford, NY and Bryan Ryan of Tyrone, NY and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his two sons; John J. and Joseph D. Ryan and his sister Carol Beam Ross.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath, with funeral services to follow at 6:00 pm. Graveside services will be held on Friday at 10:00 am at Bath National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 4, 2019
