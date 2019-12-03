|
|
Edgar I. Vatcher of Naples, Florida and a former resident of Corning passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Providence, RI to Edgar and Mary Vatcher, he was a resident of Marco Island and Naples, Florida for the past 30 years. Edgar was a four-year veteran of the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict, later graduating with highest honors from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in Industrial Management. He was a plant manager with Corning Inc. during his 34 year career. Survivors include his beloved wife of 67 years, Barbara (Smith) Vatcher, sons John (Ellen) of Shoreline, WA, Stephen (Virginia) of Kennebunk, ME, Robert (Erin) of Little Compton, RI; Grandchildren Jack, Teddy, Annie, and Charlotte of Kennebunk, ME; sister Ruth McCarthy of Somerset, MA, James of Las Vegas, NV, and Jack of Seekonk, MA. He was active in civic and community affairs throughout his life, as well as in the Episcopal Church as a vestry person and Stephen minister. An outdoor enthusiast, he loved fishing and upland hunting, as well as sailing, gardening, reading and reciting poetry. He was proud of his Newfoundland heritage, and enjoyed spending summers in Little Compton, RI for many years.
"Here he lies where he long'd to be;
Home is the sailor, home from the sea,
And the hunter, home from the hill."
Robert Louis Stevenson
A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity by the Cove in Naples Florida on Friday January 3rd at 10:00 AM.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 3, 2019