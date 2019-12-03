Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trinity-By-Cove Episcopal Chr
553 Galleon Dr
Naples, FL 34102
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Vatcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar I. Vatcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar I. Vatcher Obituary
Edgar I. Vatcher of Naples, Florida and a former resident of Corning passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Providence, RI to Edgar and Mary Vatcher, he was a resident of Marco Island and Naples, Florida for the past 30 years. Edgar was a four-year veteran of the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict, later graduating with highest honors from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in Industrial Management. He was a plant manager with Corning Inc. during his 34 year career. Survivors include his beloved wife of 67 years, Barbara (Smith) Vatcher, sons John (Ellen) of Shoreline, WA, Stephen (Virginia) of Kennebunk, ME, Robert (Erin) of Little Compton, RI; Grandchildren Jack, Teddy, Annie, and Charlotte of Kennebunk, ME; sister Ruth McCarthy of Somerset, MA, James of Las Vegas, NV, and Jack of Seekonk, MA. He was active in civic and community affairs throughout his life, as well as in the Episcopal Church as a vestry person and Stephen minister. An outdoor enthusiast, he loved fishing and upland hunting, as well as sailing, gardening, reading and reciting poetry. He was proud of his Newfoundland heritage, and enjoyed spending summers in Little Compton, RI for many years.

"Here he lies where he long'd to be;

Home is the sailor, home from the sea,

And the hunter, home from the hill."

Robert Louis Stevenson

A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity by the Cove in Naples Florida on Friday January 3rd at 10:00 AM.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -