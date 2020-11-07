1/
Edith F. (Carr) Holmes
1914 - 2020
Edith F. (Carr) Holmes, age 106, of Painted Post, formerly of Thurston and Hammondsport, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers.  She was born on March 31, 1914 in Bath, the daughter of Otis and Mary (Draper) Sharman.  She married Dudley Carr in 1935.  He predeceased her in 1974.  She later married Alvah Donald Holmes and he predeceased her in 1992.

Edith cherished the time she spent with her family and friends and she owned Glenview Grocery Store in Hammondsport and later Clover Farms in Thurston for many years.  

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Ralph Patton Sr. of Shortsville, NY, brother, Lyle Sharman of Arizona, grandchildren, Brian (Lisa) Crane, Theresa Moore, Susan Patton, Ralph (Dani) Patton Jr, and Mark (Lori) Patton, many great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.  She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.  Edith was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Lyman Crane, son, Dale Carr, grandson, Scott Crane, and several sisters.  

Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm.  A private family funeral service will be held. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required.  Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Boys Town by going to boystown.org or to the charity of one's choice.   

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com

Published in The Leader on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
12:30 PM
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 7, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
