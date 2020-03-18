Home

POWERED BY

Services
LaMarche Funeral Home
35 Main St.
Hammondsport, NY 14840
607-569-2174

Edna Mae Tears


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Mae Tears Obituary
Edna Mae Tears passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 79 after a very recent cancer diagnosis.

Edna was a lifelong resident of Pulteney. She was born June 19, 1940 to Beatrice Irene (Crittsinger) and Roy J. Snyder. She married William "Bill" Tears on September 29, 1956.

Edna was an extraordinary, kind, hard-working and strong-willed woman who always told it like it was. She was certainly tough as nails with a heart of gold and she remained that way until the bitter end.

She was one of the original charter members of the Pulteney Smokey Bells Women's Auxiliary. She had been employed at the M & R Restaurant in Bath. Later she was employed for the Hospitality and Visitors Center at Great Western Winery for many years. She knew her way around the kitchen and was a fantastic cook. There was never a job too large or too small that she would not tackle. She was an amazing supervisor and friend to many.

Edna's family was the highlight of her life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister and there was never a day that we didn't know how much she loved and cared for us. She went above and beyond to spoil her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She looked forward to her daily phone calls from her daughters and grandchildren and she loved seeing photos and videos of her family. There will be void in our lives without her and we will miss her dearly.

Left to cherish her memories are her sister, Dorothy Fish of Angola, New York, her children; Kim Tears, and Debora (Mike) Yastremski both of Pulteney, and Angela Stiner of Texas as well as her grandchildren; Austin, Brent (Elisabeth), Kayla (Jordon), Brittany, and Chayanne (Blake) and great grandchildren; Mason, Jace, Ryker, Wyatt, Theo, Caleigh, and Elizabeth.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, husband, sister Florence Vierling, brothers Douglas Nicholson and Stanley Snyder, Karen Clancy, Al "Butch" Bennet, Jeremy Stiner and Joey Rose.

There will be a private service for her burial. Due to the Covid-19 Virus and the restrictions being placed, we will plan on a celebration of life at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulteney Ambulance Corps, Pulteney Fire Department, Pulteney Auxiliary or the Pulteney Library in her memory.

Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -