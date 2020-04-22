|
BATH, NY. | Edward D. Rafter, 82, passed away on April 16, 2020 at Taylor Health Care Facility in Bath, NY. Edward was born on November 2, 1937 in Rochester, NY.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lorn and Genevieve Rafter, Joyce Rafter Macaluso, and long time partner Jeanette LaDieu.
He is survived by his 5 children Deborah Rafter Licata (Joseph), Donna Rafter O'Dell, Kimberly Rafter Woodward, Edward D. Rafter II (Ellen, and step-son Robert Crane (Diane). He is also survived by his brother James Rafter (Marge), 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, and many other family members.
From a very early age, Edward loved cars. He was a truck driver for many years, and hauled cars all over the US. He was also a great mechanic and loved to race cars.
Following Edwards wishes, there will be no services at this time. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life in the near future.
Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 22, 2020