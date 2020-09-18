1/1
Edward F. Warner
1924 - 2020
Edward F. Warner, age 96 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Fred and Harriet Taylor Health Center, Bath.

Born on March 23, 1924 in Bath, NY, he was the son of the late Franklin and Edna (Buckley) Warner. Edward joined the United States Army, serving during World War II from 1942 to 1946. He married Beatrice Taft on November 23, 1947 in Campbell, NY. She preceded him in death in 1989. He worked as a Gaffer for Corning Glass Works, retiring in 1981 with 36 years of service.

Edward is survived by his sons: Edward (Pattie) Warner of Corning, NY, Franklin Warner of Painted Post, NY, Robert (Cheryl) Warner of Howard, NY, Kenneth (Mareitta Scouten) Warner of Painted Post, NY; daughters: Linda (Harold) Galusha of Painted Post, NY, Donna (Terry) Deitrick of Beaver Dams, NY; 18 grandchildren, several great grandchildren; brother: Earl Ridley of Campbell, NY, and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney St. Corning, NY. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial with full military honors will take place in the family plot in Coopers Plains Cemetery, Painted Post. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required.

Published in The Leader on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
