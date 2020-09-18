Edward F. Warner, age 96 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Fred and Harriet Taylor Health Center, Bath.



Born on March 23, 1924 in Bath, NY, he was the son of the late Franklin and Edna (Buckley) Warner. Edward joined the United States Army, serving during World War II from 1942 to 1946. He married Beatrice Taft on November 23, 1947 in Campbell, NY. She preceded him in death in 1989. He worked as a Gaffer for Corning Glass Works, retiring in 1981 with 36 years of service.



Edward is survived by his sons: Edward (Pattie) Warner of Corning, NY, Franklin Warner of Painted Post, NY, Robert (Cheryl) Warner of Howard, NY, Kenneth (Mareitta Scouten) Warner of Painted Post, NY; daughters: Linda (Harold) Galusha of Painted Post, NY, Donna (Terry) Deitrick of Beaver Dams, NY; 18 grandchildren, several great grandchildren; brother: Earl Ridley of Campbell, NY, and several nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney St. Corning, NY. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial with full military honors will take place in the family plot in Coopers Plains Cemetery, Painted Post. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required.

