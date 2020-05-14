Home

Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
St. Michael's Catholic Church
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Edward Kulcavage 72 of Myrtle Beach, SC formerly of Corning, NY passed away on December 23, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach. Ed lost his battle with Mesothelioma Cancer as well as many complications stemming from his time served in Vietnam with the US Army where he served two tours of duty, one as Recon Patrol and his second as Long Range Recon Patrol.

Ed retired from Corning, Inc. after 32 years of service with a majority of them being served as a Millwright before he became a Machine Technician and transferred to the Harrodsburg, KY facility. Upon retiring in 2004, he relocated to Myrtle Beach, SC.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Shirley and 3 sons, Michael {Michelle} Kulcavage of Midlothian, VA, Ryan Kulcavage of Painted Post, NY. and Corey {Jessica} Kulcavage of Hornell, NY along with 3 step daughters Cheryl {Gerry} GrosJean of Greensea, SC, Carole Bass of Chesapeake, VA and Suzanne (Tony) tenWesteneind of Greensea, SC as well as 11 grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will be held on June 4th at 10 am in St. Michael's Catholic Church. A service with Military Honors will be held immediately following in the Columbarium next to the Church.

Donations in Edward's name may be made to:

St. Michael's Catholic Church
542 Cypress Ave.
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Asbestos Disease Awareness Org.
318 Aviation Blvd. Ste.328
Redondo Beach, Cal. 90278
Published in The Corning Leader on May 14, 2020
