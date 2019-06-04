Home

Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Curtis and Amanda Robbins
254 Widger Hill Road
Pine City, NY
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Edward Raymond Robbins, Age 76, was born October 14, 1942 in Corning, NY the son of the late Van E. and Evelyn (Little) Robbins passed away unexpectedly May 31, 2019 at home, peacefully in his sleep.

His siblings Carlton, Norma Davies, Robert and Barbara Boyce, also preceded him in death.

On October 21, 1961 Edward married Carol Riley. They have enjoyed 57 wonderful years of life and love together and raised 4 beloved children: Keith and Penny Robbins of Millerton, PA; Jennifer and David Card of Caton, NY; Curtis and Amanda Robbins of Pine City, NY; Duane and Michelle Robbins of Pine City, NY; along with 7 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Ed is also survived by his sisters: Patricia Darcangelo, Bonnie Gillis, and Nancy Horton; brothers: Roger Robbins, and Arthur Robbins.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the home of his son, Curtis and Amanda Robbins, 254 Widger Hill Road, Pine City, NY, Friday, June 7, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A service celebrating the life of Ed Robbins will be held at 7 pm.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 4, 2019
