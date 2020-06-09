Edwin B. Ober went to be with our Lord on May 23, 2020 following a long battle with cancer. With family by his side, Ed passed away while spending the winter in the sunshine of Florida that he loved so well. Ed was born in Corning, NY on May 22, 1937. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Emily Louise Ober and siblings Caroline (James) Barkley, Amanda(William) Wallner, and Harold (Shirley) Ober. He is survived by his loving wife Martha and their blended family of children Lori Ober of Bradford, NY, Edwin D. of Bath, NY, Jennifer (Duane) Arnold of Bath, NY, Andrea(Chris) Rusin of Corning, NY, Jamie (Gerald) Percival of Bath, NY, and Thomas (Nicole) Crossett of Bell Vernon, Pa., grandchildren Lance (Drea) Meyerhoff of Astoria, NY, Perri Pfrommer of Hudson, Mass., Alexandrea Ober of Bath, NY, Lewis (Alysse) Jackson of Greenville, SC, Denzel Jackson of Paris Island, SC, Tanner Crossett of Bell Vernon, Pa., Carter Pavlik of Corning, NY, Maxine Percival of Bath, NY, sister Abbie (Robert) Bernard of Bellmore, NY, and many nieces and nephews.



After graduation from Savona Central School in 1955, he joined the US Navy and served honorably as a weatherman from 1955 to 1962 onboard the USS Philippine Seas. He retired from Dresser Rand and became a successful Financial Advisor with MetLife. When working for MetLife he particularly found happiness in helping the "Mom and Pop" businesses find a retirement plan. While working full time at Dresser Rand, he graduated from Corning Community College with an Associates Degree. He was a man of faith, integrity, and had a hardy zest for life. He was kind, generous, and loved his family with all his heart. He will be sorely missed by his family and numerous friends. Due to current conditions imposed by Covid 19, a celebration of his life will be held at a later time at the Bath VA National Cemetery, at which time a service with military honors can be held with family and friends.



