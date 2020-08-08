Edwin L. Day, MSgt, USAF Ret., age 73, of the town of Wayne, NY died Wednesday August 5, 2020 at Robert-Packer Hospital, in Sayre, PA.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon – 1:00 p.m. Monday Aug. 10, at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; where his funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wayne Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 91, Wayne, NY 14893.
Edwin was born August 17, 1946 in Bath, NY, the son of the late Lloyd C. and Georgana M. {Guerin} Day. He graduated from Hammondsport High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years; enlisting in 1966 and retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1988. On Feb. 1, 1975 in Hammondsport, NY he married the former Antonina B. Banach.
Mr. Day was a life member of the Wayne American Legion Meade-Price Post 1208. In his spare time he enjoyed playing Darts in his younger years, wood working, and his favorite hobby of fly fishing and tying flies.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Antonina "Toni" B. Day at home; a brother James L. Day of Victor, NY; sister Gloria White of Virginia Beach, VA; 3 sister-in-laws Mary (David) Thomas of Penn Yan, NY, Patricia Axtell; (Tom Carruthers) of Dundee, Theresa (Richard) Pierce also of Penn Yan; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by brothers Donald Day, Robert Metz; sister in law Barbara Day, and brother in law Roger White.
