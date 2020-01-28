|
Edwin R. Tietje Sr,. "Butch" went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Ed was born to the late Lillian (Hodge) and Alvin Tietje on July 13, 1939.
Ed graduated from Corning Free Academy High School.
Ed was a Developmental Machine Builder for Corning Incorporated, Sullivan park for 35 years, where he also served on the in plant fire brigade. Ed was a past member of the Lindley Presho Fire Department, where he worked with the Junior Fireman for many years and he was a member of the Corning area Jaycees.
Ed was preparing to celebrate 60 years of wedded bliss in February to Donna (Fuller) Tietje. Ed loved spending time with family, traveling and summer picnics surrounded by his grandchildren.
He was so proud that he had traveled 48 states with Donna and made numerous friends during those travels. Ed loved being outside watching any type of wildlife that passed through. He was quick to share a smile, a joke and a hug with his family, friends and the people that surrounded him.
Ed is survived by his wife and best friend, Donna Tietje, Edwin and Laura (Marsh) Tietje, Kim and Patrick Clark, Steve and Yolanda (Graham) Tietje, and John Tietje, ten grandchildren, one great grandchild, and was anticipating the arrival of a great grandchild due in February. Ed was predeceased by his beloved dog, Coadie.
At Ed's request there will be no services.
Anyone wishing to donate in Ed's memory, please give to the Chemung Country SPCA.
Arrangements by Carpenter's Funeral Home.
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 28, 2020