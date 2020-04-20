Home

Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Eileen F. Higgins

Eileen F. Higgins Obituary
Eileen F. Higgins, 71, passed away, April 17, 2020 of heart failure at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, C. John Higgins of Kanona; her daughter, Sarah Higgins of Kanona; her son, Joseph C Higgins (Christine) of York, PA; her brother, Mark W Snyder (Nancy) of Crofton, MD; grandsons Isaac and Ethan Higgins of York, PA and numerous nieces and nephews.?The daughter of the late Walter A and Frances M Snyder of Avoca, NY.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Elizabeth M Bays-Harding and infant granddaughter, Carissa Ann Higgins, daughter of Joseph and Christine Dupier Higgins of York, PA and her loving dog Max.

She graduated from Avoca Central School, attended St. Bonaventure University and graduated from Corning Community College. She was employed in different positions during her working life, retiring from Steuben County Dept. of Social Services.

In addition, she kept active with travels to York to watch her grandsons' soccer games, day trips to festivals and craft shows, she spent years heading up the Kanona Fire Hall monthly suppers and being a driver for Mrs. Claus. One of her favorite activities was getting up early and watching the beaches of the Carolinas on her computer, and spending time with her grand dog Abbott.

Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 20, 2020
