Corning, NY - Eldon W. Dykes, 88, of Corning, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Absolut Care at Three Rivers surrounded by his family and friends.
Eldon was born May 3, 1930, in Bradford, NY, the son of Matthew and Marie (Miller) Dykes. He was a graduate of Bradford High School.
Eldon enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951, and served during the Korean Conflict.
Eldon and Mildred (Bablo) Dykes were married August 8, 1953, in Corning.
Eldon worked as a finisher for Corning Inc. for 42 and a half years. He retired and had 68 years of service with the company.
Eldon was an avid sports fan. He was an outstanding Basketball and Baseball player. In 2012, he received the James Kosty Memorial Award from the Corning Hawks Booster Club, Frank Watts Memorial Award for recognition of a long time supporter of sports in the Corning Painted Post area in 2015, and also won the Amo Houghton Award in 2015. Eldon had the honor of tossing the game coin at the very last East-West High School football game in 2009.
Eldon is survived by his Children, Randy (Susan) Dykes, Deborah (Francis) Astolfi, and Cathy (Robert) Ryley; Grandchildren, David Dykes, Danny Dykes, Morgan Ryley, Aaron Ryley and Corrine Ryley; Step-Grandchildren, Nichole Astolfi and Ashley Astolfi; Great Grandchildren, Gabby Dykes and Darin Dykes; Step-Great Grandchildren, Cameron Anderson, Dominic Anderson and Liam Jones; his loving and devoted cat, Foxie. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mildred Dykes in 2000.
The family would like to thank Mary, Amanda and Gabby at Absoult Care at three Rivers, Unit C, for their excellent care and love for Eldon.
The family will receive friends at Acly-Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Burial will be held in Hope Cemetery, Corning.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 8, 2019