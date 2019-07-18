|
|
PRATTSBURGH | Eldon R. Lyke, 77, of Butts Road, passed away Tuesday (July 16, 2019) at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville.
Born in Howard on Nov. 26, 1941 he was a son of the late Jacob B. and Frances (Edwards) Lyke. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife of 53 years Patricia Lyke; three sisters, Laura Saxton, Shirley Lyke and Joyce Baker; and one brother, Clarence Lyke.
Eldon attended Avoca Central School and was employed as a heavy equipment operator of Syracuse Sand and Gravel for 42 years before he retired.
He was a member of the Operating Engineers Union of Rochester and served as a volunteer for the Catholic Food Truck in Prattsburgh. He was an avid NASCAR and Buffalo Bills fan and especially enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling and playing euchre.
His loving family include his youngest sister, Mary Etta (Chuck) Saxton of Cohocton; children, Eldon (Cynthia) Lyke of Canandaigua, Gertrude Lyke (James) of Farmington, Loretta Lyke of Victor, Barbara (Peter) Sutton of Prattsburgh; his grandchildren, Matthew (Sue) Lyke, Samantha (Alexander) Feenaughty, Bryanna Lyke, Donald (Jessica) Sutton, Chelsea Reyes, Michael Brand, Nicole (Maurice) Reyes, Cassandra Lyke, David Sutton, Julia Brand, Lindsay (Bryce) Lyke, Amanda Lyke and Shauna Ford; his great-grandchildren, Daniel Reyes, Alyvia Feenaughty, Ellexandria Burgess, Josie Sutton, Matthew Lyke, Jr.; also many nieces and nephews; as well as his "faithful companion", Lilly.
The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca is honored to serve the family of Eldon R. Lyke.
Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Monday (July 22, 2019) at the Howard Union Church, where a funeral service will be held in his memory following the calling hours at 6 p.m. Monday. Interment will be in the Howard Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences or remembrances of Eldon are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 18, 2019