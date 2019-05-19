|
|
Eleanor Bertha "Ellie" Wilkins, 74 of Corning, N.Y., went to be with Our Lord on April 10, 2019 after a battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Eleanor was born January 13,1945 in Corning to Basil Upham Sr., and Charlotte (Catchpole) Moore. After their move to Canisteo, N.Y., she worked after school in her parents' store, Upham's Grocery. Ellie graduated from Canisteo High School in 1962 before graduating from Continental Beauty school in Rochester.
Eleanor was a former member of Beta Sigma Phi Corning Chapter 3713 and Women of the Moose Corning Chapter 274. Ellie worked as a waitress and bartender at the Radisson Hotel from 1979-2004 until her retirement.
Eleanor was predeceased by her parents, brother and sister-in-law, John and Jean Upham, and brother Basil "Buddy" Upham Jr.
Eleanor is survived by children, Diane (John) Walsh, Christina (Michael) Murphy, Daniel (Lori) Cornish,and Stacy Wilkins; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three nieces; one nephew; and several cousins. She enjoyed her time spent with family, especially her monthly gatherings with her cousins. She also enjoyed doing a variety of crafts and sewing. She made more than 200 cross stitches and her wish was to make sure she had enough for each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to have one.
Eleanor's wishes were for no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to gather for food, refreshments, and a celebration of Ellie's life on June 1, 2019 at The Central Restaurant in Painted Post at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 19, 2019