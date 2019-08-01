Home

POWERED BY

Services
LaMarche Funeral Home
35 Main St.
Hammondsport, NY 14840
607-569-2174
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Prattsburgh Presbyterian Church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Prattsburgh Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Putnam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Joan Putnam


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Joan Putnam Obituary
Eleanor Joan Putnam, 85, of Prattsburgh, passed away Tuesday July 30th, 2019 at the Taylor Health Center.

She was born May 10th, 1933 in South Pulteney, that daughter of Edward and Dorothy Cole Gibson.

She married John H. Putnam July 1, 1950, he pre-deceased her.

Surviving are her children, Ronald(Diane) Putnam, Richard Putnam, Karen (Jim) Campbell, Russell (Donna) Putnam, Kim (Troy) Sobolewski, daughter-in-law, Sylvia Putnam, brother Junior Gibson, sister -in- law Elaine Gibson, 19 grandchildren, 44 great- Grandchildren, and 2 great- great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was also pre-deceased by a son, Robert Putnam, brother Jerry Gibson, and sister Janice McAllister.

Friends may call Saturday, August 3rd from noon until 2 pm at the Prattsburgh Presbyterian Church, Services will follow at 2 pm.

Interment will be in Glen View Cemetery, Pulteney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Prattsburgh Presbyterian Church, Prattsburgh Vol. Ambulance Corp., or the Prattsburgh Vol. Fire Dept.

Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now