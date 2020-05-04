Home

H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
Eleanor M. Buckley


1934 - 2020
Eleanor M. Buckley Obituary
Eleanor M. Buckley, 85, of Mose Road, Addison, passed away at her home on Saturday morning, May 2, 2020, with her loving daughter and granddaughter at her side.

Born in Corning on May 29, 1934, Eleanor was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Ruth M. (Mowcomber) Olinger. She was a graduate of Addison High School.

On December 11, 1954, she and Douglas C. Buckley were married in Addison. Doug preceded her in death on December 16, 2019 after a 65 year marriage.

Eleanor was employed by the Corning Glass Works as a full time secretary from 1954 to 1963. She then worked for them part time. She and Doug operated a dairy farm together in Addison from 1972 until 1987 when they retired from farming and built their home on the Mose Road. Eleanor continued to work various jobs until just 10 years ago. She had worked at the KMart cafeteria in Painted Post, the Sugar Creek Store in Addison and spent 15 years at Wendy's in Riverside before fully retiring.

Eleanor was a former Town of Addison Councilwoman and served two terms as Town of Addison Supervisor. In retirement, she loved to travel with her dear friend Julie Greenfield, often to various casinos throughout the country.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter and her fiancé, Deborah Moody and Scott Miller of Caton, her daughter and husband, Carie Moody and Charles Rhodes of Pine City, her great grandchildren, Maritza, Dezirae and Domonic, her brother and sister in law, George and Pat Olinger of California and nephews, Richard Olinger of Corning and Ronald Olinger of Washington.

Following Eleanor's wishes, there will be no services.

Eleanor's family would like to express their sincere thanks to Care First for the wonderful care and guidance provided to Eleanor and her family.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Woodhull, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 4, 2020
