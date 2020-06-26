Eleanor M. Zimdahl
1930 - 2020
Eleanor M. Zimdahl, 90, of Delphi (formerly of Monticello), IN, passed away on June 21, 2020.

She was born January 5, 1930, in Corning, New York, to the late Joe Randolph and E. Christina (Thompson) Joelson. On October 18, 1969, in New York, she married Clifford H. "Cliff" Zimdahl; he passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2015.

Eleanor was a Sunday School Teacher for several years at the Elmira Christian Center of Elmira, New York, and a huge advocate for getting people to come to church on Sunday mornings.

Surviving are son, Paul J. (wife Jennifer) Zimdahl of Monticello, IN; two daughters, Tracy K. Zimdahl of Rensselaer, IN, and Cyndie French of Tipton, IN; eleven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

Visitation was June 25, 2020, at the Miller – Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello, IN. Celebration of Life Service was at the funeral home on June 25, 2020.

Burial will be at the Cooper Chapel Knoll Cemetery in Painted Post, New York.

Memorials may be given to the Elmire Christian Center, 235 E. Miller Street, Elmira, New York, 14905.

For full obituary see www.miller-rosckafh.com or see Miller – Roscka Funeral Home on Facebook.

Published in The Leader on Jun. 26, 2020.
