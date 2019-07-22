Home

Eleanor Slyter


1933 - 2019
Eleanor Slyter Obituary
Eleanor Marie Slyter, age 86 of Corning, NY passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Elcore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on January 1, 1933 in Beaver Dams, NY to Daniel and Mae Louise Murray. She married Oliver Slyter.

She will be remembered as a strong-willed and crafty woman. She spent countless hours tracking her family history, and the tracing of their lineages. Eleanor was proud to be recognized by President Obama for her countless hours of volunteer work making quilts for the new born babies at Guthrie Corning Hospital. She also had many write-ups in the local papers regarding the crafts she created.

Eleanor is survived by three children: Terry Wood of Corning, Susan Foley of Clifton Park, NY, Walter VanCise of Montour Falls; 6 grandchildren.

Along with her parents she was predeceased by a son, John Slyter; siblings: Gerald Murray, and Betty Murray; son in law: Philip Wood.

It was Eleanor's wish that there be no services. Carpenter's Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Kind words or fond memories of Eleanor can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 22, 2019
