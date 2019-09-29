|
Age 82 Born 3rd of March 1937 - - died Friday 13, 2019
Matt passed peacefully at home at the end of a long struggle with COPD. Characteristic that he would depart on the notorious Friday the 13th with a full harvest moon in the sign of Pisces, like his Sun. He is survived by wife Betsy and son Andrew, wife Becky and beloved granddaughter Hannah. Matt was youngest of 16, 4 still living. Also many other close, loved family and friends He wished to mention his niece by love Jessica Coletta Tuttle and nephew Jesse Fleet, with whom he shared deep connections. Matt was born in Cleveland, left school to work, then joined the Army; stationed in Lebanon and Orleans France and living with a 3 star general as his driver/ assistant, traveling throughout Europe. Matt joined the newly formed, by JFK, Defense Intelligence Agency, through the Army Mapping Service. He was the supervisor of his unit, and worked mapping coordinates during the Vietnam War. This included bombing sites. He left with sorrow for his part in a war he no longer supported. Matt and family moved to the Finger Lakes area, which he chose because of its beauty and opportunity for outdoor activities-notably hunting and fishing. Matt was an avid and accomplished hunter, outdoorsman and fisherman. He purchased a rural spot surrounded by woods and created and stocked several ponds. He owned and operated Matt's General store in Wayne, above Keuka Lake. Matt sold the store and then joined the team from Corning Enterprises that was reopening the storied Watkins Glen International race track. He retired as General Manager of Operations after 20 years of dedicated and happy hard work. He was very proud to be part of the team that brought racing back to this area, and did so by creating an operation almost from scratch. Upon his retirement and suffering from chronic pain, he sought a quieter, more solitary way of life. He spent his time as he wished, some with family and few friends, cats, and gardening as he loved green, growing life and had a passion for flowers, and all living creatures. These are the bullet point facts which say so little of the truth of a person. Matt was an ordinary, extraordinary man who experienced a life of many incredible events. He jumped into life with enthusiasm, belief and imagination. He loved adventure and having a good time, enjoyed hard work. A magnet for odd, intense experiences and people, and near death encounters - all became material for his many amazing and colorful tales of life. One of his identities was as storyteller, amazing his audience with his hard to believe adventures, laughing at the common reactions of disbelief. Matt was a man of many enthusiasms and a piercing intelligence, curiosity and intuition-full of good humor and an open mind and compassionate heart. He was never afraid to be just himself, never tried to be anything but who he honestly was. Matt really lost touch with people and life as he became more ill, chronic pain became his evil Siamese twin. He had the heart of a wolf, strong and true-surviving so many injuries and illnesses. Because he lived in Elmira where he never worked or was a public person, this obit is a call for any who wish to come and remember our unforgettable Matt. He wanted only a celebration where we would laugh and party. If you shared any hunting, fishing or other adventures with him, if you knew him from the store or the track, if he helped you by listening and advising, if you laughed together, talked about UFOs, history, gardening, trees, flowers, cars, ghosts, nature, anything - please come and tip a glass to say goodbye. If you cannot come and would like to send a note or quick video for memorial- please send me an email @ [email protected] or pm on FB. Among a thousand regrets and wishes for loved ones, Matt would highlight his wishes for all to be unafraid to live and leap into the adventure of life. He deeply believed in and practiced living in the NOW, make time for love and fun, urging all to add more pleasure in life. He also would urge all to find a way to interact with nature, to go outside, to woods or yards, experience the beauty and wonder of the natural world and its precious life. He further was most sorry to have missed seeing the Buffalo Bills reign as Super Bowl champs for at least one year. Matt was an avid student of WWII history and was distressed and sickened at the current parallels of the rise of hate and fascist policies of cruelty and corruption. He nervously awaited the day that he would see it soundly rejected and defeated. Join us at the Elmira Elks Club on Friday Oct. 11, from 5 to 8 pm, food will be served. A short memorial begins at 5:30. Party following at our home. Matt's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 29, 2019