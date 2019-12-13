Home

Services
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
Elinor H. Tucker


1928 - 2019
Elinor H. Tucker Obituary
Elinor H. Tucker, age 91, of Caton, NY passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY.

Elinor was born on April 9, 1928 in Corning to Earl and Ellen (Rial) Hurd. She married Charles Tucker in 1948 and was predeceased by him in 1996.

She and her husband owned and operated Charles Tucker and Son Construction. She enjoyed camping, playing cards, bird watching, sewing and crafts, and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved her home and mowed her own lawn right through this year.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine (Tom) Morris of Spring Hill, FL; son, Lynn (Sherry) Tucker of Caton; grandchildren, Mike (Tiffany) Sherman, Matt Tucker, Josh (Liz) Tucker, and Nate (Heather) Tucker; great grandchildren, Dylan, Courtney, Haley, Maggie, Libby, Riley, CJ, Chauncey, and Gianna.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 16th from 11 AM until 1 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Caton Volunteer Fire Department.

Elinor's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 13, 2019
