|
|
Elisabeth Orchard Tober, age 80, of Painted Post, NY died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Keuka Comfort Care Home of Penn Yan, NY.
Lisa was born on June 16, 1939 in Corning to Henry and Mildred (Baker) Orchard. She married Ronald Tober in 1973.
Lisa was a graduate of Corning Free Academy with the class of 1957. She managed to keep the entire class in touch with each other by organizing multiple class reunions. Due to her efforts, the class has remained close throughout the years.
Lisa went on to achieve her nursing degree and enjoyed serving at Corning Hospital for over 30 years.
Lisa was a member of the Corning Moose Lodge, the Campbell American Legion, and the Corning Elks Club. She also volunteered for the American Red Cross.
She is survived by her son, William H. (Lynne Brown) Fuller of Fairport, NY; first husband, Allen R. Fuller of Fairport, NY; step-daughter, Rhonda (Michael) Dragonnette of Buffalo, NY; step-grandson, Bradley (Helen) Dragonnette.
Elisabeth was predeceased by her husband, Ronald R. Tober and step-grandson, Brian Dragonnette.
Words are not sufficient to express gratitude to those who supported Lisa during her illness.
May you always remember, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
Memorial donations can be made in Lisa's name to Pantry of Angels, 682 County Route 115, Lindley, NY 14848.
Lisa's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 11, 2019