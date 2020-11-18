Elizabeth A. Harvin died on November 14, 2020, from glioblastoma. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, on April 14, 1961 to Sue Harvin and the late Rev. W. Scott Harvin, Betsy called Corning her hometown while she lived in many places all over the world.



A graduate of East High School, Hamilton College, and Pace University and fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Betsy's entrepreneurial spirit took her to Asia, where she brought together companies on both sides of the Pacific in joint ventures, as well as manufacturing silk garments for her own company.



For the last dozen years, Betsy has focused on philanthropy, primarily supporting education and women's and family issues. She created Teaching English Through Play, toting her ukulele and teen volunteers to China to engage with Chinese children.



Betsy's greatest job was being mother to Jake Anderson. Jake is every bit as loving, fun, engaging, silly, curious, and vibrant as his mother. He has traveled the world with her, and even enjoys the bluegrass music she so loved.



In addition to her mother and son, Betsy is survived by stepchildren Zoe and Jared Anderson, Zoe's children, her sister Nancy, brothers Scott and Doug, and her siblings' families.



Services are private, and a memorial gathering will be held at a later, post-COVID time. Donations to the Abramson Cancer Center may be sent to Penn Medicine Development; 3535 Market St., Suite 750; Philadelphia, PA 19104.

