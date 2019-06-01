Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery
Horseheads, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth F. Murphy


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth F. Murphy Obituary
Elizabeth F. Murphy, age 80, of Corning, NY, peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at The Homestead Nursing Home in Penn Yan, NY. She was one of five daughters of the late George Mitchell and Frances Tomlinson Mitchell, born on August 4th, 1938 in Whitby, Ontario. After moving to NY, she met her lifelong best friend and husband of 59 years, Frank Murphy Jr marrying on June 15th, 1957. Frank predeceased Elizabeth, passing in May of 2016.

Elizabeth led a full life as a wife, mother, teacher, avid investor, and shared her hobbies of reading, gardening, cooking, and painting with her family and friends.

Elizabeth is survived by children: Susan Murphy of Hermitage TN, Steven ( and wife Leslie) Murphy of Horseheads, NY, Ellen (and husband Anthony) Lanzillotto of Corning, NY, and Kathleen (and husband Kevin) Morse of Painted Post, NY; grandchildren: Andrea Murphy Schiavone, Brenna Murphy, Joseph Lanzillotto, Shannon Lanzillotto, Brooklynne Morse, and Jonathan Morse; sisters: Madge Sliwa of Elmira, NY, Beryl Beringer of Grimsby, Ontario, and Ann Wilson of Gonzales, CA.

It was Elizabeth's wish that there be no calling hours. A graveside service for Elizabeth and her husband Frank will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery in Horseheads, NY.

In lieu of flowers, Elizabeth would prefer donations to charity. She consistently donated to the Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, and Elmira College, amongst others.

Kind words or fond memories of Elizabeth can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now