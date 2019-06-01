|
|
Elizabeth F. Murphy, age 80, of Corning, NY, peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at The Homestead Nursing Home in Penn Yan, NY. She was one of five daughters of the late George Mitchell and Frances Tomlinson Mitchell, born on August 4th, 1938 in Whitby, Ontario. After moving to NY, she met her lifelong best friend and husband of 59 years, Frank Murphy Jr marrying on June 15th, 1957. Frank predeceased Elizabeth, passing in May of 2016.
Elizabeth led a full life as a wife, mother, teacher, avid investor, and shared her hobbies of reading, gardening, cooking, and painting with her family and friends.
Elizabeth is survived by children: Susan Murphy of Hermitage TN, Steven ( and wife Leslie) Murphy of Horseheads, NY, Ellen (and husband Anthony) Lanzillotto of Corning, NY, and Kathleen (and husband Kevin) Morse of Painted Post, NY; grandchildren: Andrea Murphy Schiavone, Brenna Murphy, Joseph Lanzillotto, Shannon Lanzillotto, Brooklynne Morse, and Jonathan Morse; sisters: Madge Sliwa of Elmira, NY, Beryl Beringer of Grimsby, Ontario, and Ann Wilson of Gonzales, CA.
It was Elizabeth's wish that there be no calling hours. A graveside service for Elizabeth and her husband Frank will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery in Horseheads, NY.
In lieu of flowers, Elizabeth would prefer donations to charity. She consistently donated to the Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, and Elmira College, amongst others.
Kind words or fond memories of Elizabeth can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 1, 2019