Elizabeth M. Benedict


1937 - 2020
Elizabeth M. Benedict Obituary
Elizabeth M. Benedict, age 82, of Corning, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the home of her daughter. She was born on April 25, 1937, the daughter of Walter and Anna (Morseman) Myers. She married Harold "Jake" Benedict Sr. on December 26, 1954 in Corning. He predeceased her on March 1, 2006.

Elizabeth was a supportive wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister and she was always available to take care of her family. She liked lighthouses and she enjoyed crafts, jigsaw puzzles, and bingo.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Shirley) Benedict, Scott Benedict, Cheryl (John) Alderman, Donna Fisk, Gayle (Mark) Ross, and Harold (Renee) Benedict, Jr., grandchildren, Jessica, Jeremiah, Ben, Jenna, Liz, Mandy, Alicia, Autumn, Buck, and Harley, great grandchildren, siblings, Doug (Marge) Myers, Jane Quackenbush, Stuart Myers, and Dorothy Myers, brothers-in-law, Walt Mourhess and Robert (Mary Lou) Benedict, sister-in-law, Sue Benedict, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, Elizabeth was predeceased by brothers, Walt (Nancy) Myers, Edwin (Ruby) Myers, and Pete (Flora) Myers, sisters, Mary (Fred) Ketchum and Martha (Richard) Prosser, brothers-in-law, Arthur Quackenbush and Donald Benedict and sisters-in-law, Louise Mourhess and Joan (Larry) Wheaton.

Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm. A short prayer service will follow there at 5:00 pm. Burial will take place at Goodsell Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the by visiting www.cancer.org

To view service details, go to www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 7, 2020
