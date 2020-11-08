Elizabeth R. "Betty" McChesney, 94 years old, " 88 years young" of East Main St. passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, 2020.
Betty was born August 6, 1926 in Rock Glen, N.Y. to Loran and Adarkus (Potter) Swartz. On August 20, 1944 in Canisteo she married Raymond L. McChesney who predeceased her in January of 1995. She was also predeceased by two sons, Carl J. and Terry McChesney and a sister Bertha Proctor.
Betty was a life-long resident of Canisteo and had worked for 24 years as a machine operator at the former Westinghouse and Philips Lighting Companies in Bath, retiring in 1989. Outside of work her many interests included sewing and doing all sorts of craft projects, she was a very creative lady. She enjoyed reading Louis LaMour novels, doing word searches and quilting in her later years. Most of all Betty enjoyed her family and friends.
Betty is survived by two sons, Allen (Irene) McChesney of Scottsburg and David McChesney of Prattsburg, seven daughters, Shirley Sistarelli of Canisteo, Marla (Edsel) Drake of Salamanca, Lori (Robert) Cragg of Bath, Brenda Shipley of Canisteo, Jane (Larry) Morseman of Avoca, Lisa (Chuck) Cordes of Savona and JoEllen McChesney of Corona, Calif. Two special granddaughters that she helped raise Dorey Ray and April (Michael) McKay all of Lugoff, S.C. Betty is also survived by daughters-in-law Sharon McChesney of Hornell and Carol McChesney of Lugoff, S.C. as well as a total of 80 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
The family would like to acknowledge their heart felt gratitude to Elderwood at Hornell and their staff, for the care and compassion given to their mother and the accommodations provide to the McChesney family while she was a resident during these trying times. Thank you.
There will be no public calling hours or service. A private family gathering and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Canisteo.
Memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to the Canisteo American Legion Post 846, 61 West Main St. Canisteo, N.Y. 14823.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.