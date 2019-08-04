|
|
Ella Mae Mueller, 91, of the Stuart Rd., passed away Thursday August 1, 2019 at the Taylor Health Center.
Ella had been a vineyardist.
Surviving are her son and his fiancée, Frederick "Phil" Mueller Jr. and Susan Smith and several nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by her husband Frederick P. Mueller, Sr. in 2016, and her sisters and their husbands, Alberta and Richard Lathrop, and Anne and Howard Travis.
Friends may call Tuesday, August 6th, from Noon until 1 pm at the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.
Funeral services will follow at 1 pm, Rev. Don Peek will officiate, and interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hammondsport. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Pulteney Vol. Ambulance Corp.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 4, 2019