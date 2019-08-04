Home

LaMarche Funeral Home
35 Main St.
Hammondsport, NY 14840
607-569-2174
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
LaMarche Funeral Home
35 Main St.
Hammondsport, NY 14840
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
LaMarche Funeral Home
35 Main St.
Hammondsport, NY 14840
Ella Mae Mueller Obituary
Ella Mae Mueller, 91, of the Stuart Rd., passed away Thursday August 1, 2019 at the Taylor Health Center.

Ella had been a vineyardist.

Surviving are her son and his fiancée, Frederick "Phil" Mueller Jr. and Susan Smith and several nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Frederick P. Mueller, Sr. in 2016, and her sisters and their husbands, Alberta and Richard Lathrop, and Anne and Howard Travis.

Friends may call Tuesday, August 6th, from Noon until 1 pm at the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.

Funeral services will follow at 1 pm, Rev. Don Peek will officiate, and interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hammondsport. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Pulteney Vol. Ambulance Corp.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 4, 2019
