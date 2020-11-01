Ellen L. Hunt, age 90 of Painted Post, New York passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers.
Born on May 23, 1930 in Campbell, New York, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Burt) Holden. She married Donald C. Hunt, who predeceased her in 1974. Ellen received her LPN certificate from Corning Community College and worked for Corning Hospital for many years before her retirement.
Ellen is survived by four children; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
It was Ellen's wish that there be no services. Phillips Funeral Home, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Words of comfort may be offered at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com