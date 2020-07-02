Elmer B. Eaton, Sr., age 85 of Dyke Road, Hornby (Beaver Dams) passed away on June 29, 2020 at home with his wife (Peg) and daughter Theresa by his side.
Born January 27, 1935 in Hornby on Bellinger Hollow along with twin brother, Elwyn H. to Clarence and Alice Eaton.
Elmer worked for Pratts feed store on Tioga Avenue. He also worked for his brother-in-law, Robert A. Watson as a bus driver part time days and then worked second shift at Ingersoll Rand, then Dresser Rand as a welder in shop six, where his father also worked prior to his dad retiring. Elmer welded for years and later became a millwright, and just loved that job. He had 44 years of service and never missed a day of work. Elmer received a recognition award from 1986-1991 for perfect attendance. He was a lifetime member of the Hornby Volunteer Fire Department. In 1977 he was honored as Fireman of the year for the Hornby Fire Department. He served in the National Guard for greater than 20 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Margaret L. Eaton (Peg); children: Elmer Jr. (Susan) Eaton, Bernadette (Fred) Zoerb, Mary (Rusty) Farrell, Theresa Eaton, Michael (Melissa) Eaton; grandchildren: Samantha (Colton) Herrington, Kara (Sara) Zoerb, Dylan (Ashley) Eaton, Alana (Derek) Eaton, Mark (Baleigh) Eaton, Abbey Eaton, Breyanna Farrell, Chasson Farrell; great granddaughter, Harper Herrington; sibling: twin brother, Elwyn (Ethlyn) Eaton; brother-in-law, James (Evelyn) Landolf; sisters-in-law: Eleanor Watson and Barb Thompson; close family friend of many years, Harold (Hoppy) Smith; and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
Elmer was predeceased by his parents and sisters: Tressa and Herrington (Stub) Stebbins, Beverly (Robert) Thompson, Alice Obrian; in-laws: Andrew and Elizabeth Landolf, Sr., Andrew (Pat) Landolf, Jr., Mildred Zender, Cecelia (Harry) Sutton, Robert A. Watson; and son Mark Andrew Eaton.
At this time per family wishes there will be no funeral services. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Hornby Volunteer Fire Department, 4838 Hornby Rd., Beaver Dams. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Donations in Elmer's name may be made to Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning, NY 14830 to assist the family with burial expenses.
