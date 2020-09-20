Elmer R. Smith, age 82 of Campbell, NY passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Corning Hospital.
Born on July 31, 1938 in Hornby, New York, he was the son of the late Milton and Leona (Finch) Smith. Elmer was a graduate of Campbell Central Schools. He married Carol Smith on April 26, 1958 in Savona, NY. He served in the United States Army Reserves from 1956 to 1964. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 26 years while simultaneously working as a dairy farmer for his family farm, Curtis Dale Farm in Campbell.
Elmer was a lifetime member of the Campbell American Legion Post 1279, the Corning VFW Auxiliary, and the Corning Moose Lodge. He will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing, traveling and lawn mowing. His greatest joy was meeting new friends and spending time with his family. They will remember him as a prankster with a great sense of humor.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Carol Smith of Campbell, NY; children: Dennis (Karen) Smith of Campbell, NY, Wendy (Larry Northrup) Rogers of Campbell, NY, Robin (Debra) Smith of Campbell, NY; grandchildren: Sarah Smith of London, England, Kerry Dougherty of Newark, NJ, Matthew (Casey) Smith of Corning, NY, Jason Smith of Campbell, NY; great grandson, Jaxson Smith; great granddaughter, Jordyn Manser; sisters: Clara (Paul) Peterson of Campbell, NY, Beverly (Edward) Orcutt of Painted Post, NY; several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Helen Smith of Richmond Hills, Georgia.
In addition to his parents, Elmer was predeceased by son, Michael Smith; brother, Harold Smith; and sister, Betty Nichols.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning. A private memorial service will follow with live streaming available. Burial will take place in the family plot in Hope Cemetery, Campbell at a later date. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Elmer's name may be sent to Carefirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870 or to Campbell Hope Cemetery Association, 8995 State Route 415, Campbell, NY 14821.
