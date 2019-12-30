Home

Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
Eloise Chapin


1929 - 2019
Eloise Chapin Obituary
Eloise M. (Paul) Chapin, age 90, of Corning, formerly of Addison, entered into Heaven on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Absolut Care.

She was born on October 2, 1929 to Nelson and Gertrude (Saunders) Paul in Troupsburg.

Eloise was a housewife and mother who worked on the Chapin family farm for many years. She later worked at Corning, Inc and at Three Rivers (Absolut Care) until her retirement. Eloise enjoyed quilting and other crafts as well as volunteering at the local VFW and Eagles Clubs.

She is survived by her daughters, Darlene M. Walrath of Horseheads, and Lorraine (Bruce) Judd of Cameron, sons, Lawren W. Chapin Jr of California and David L. Chapin of Addison, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Eloise was predeceased by her former husband and friend, Lawren W. Chapin, Sr, son Clayton Robinson Jr., daughter, Roselette Hickman, and brothers, Richard Paul and Lester "John" Paul.

Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 East Pulteney Street, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. A celebration of Eloise's life will follow there at 3:00 pm. She will rest in peace between her son Clayton and her late husband Lawren at Coopers Plains Cemetery.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 30, 2019
