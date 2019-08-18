|
|
Eloise W. Miller, age 91, of Corning, NY died peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Eloise was born on February 23, 1928 in Woodhull, NY to John and Mazie (TenBroeck) Whittenhall. She married Rosario Miller on March 26, 1973 in Las Vegas, NV.
Eloise worked for Rockwell's Department Store and retired from Steuben Glass when they closed. She enjoyed playing card games, driving along the lakes and visiting wineries. Her greatest passion was caring for her family.
She is survived by her husband Rosario; daughters, Paula (Glenn) Meza of San Jacinto, CA, Joni (David) Learn of Horseheads, and Lisa (Terry Sr.) Lott of Beaver Dams; son, John Pietro of Running Springs, CA; step son, Jon (Amy) Williams of Plano, TX; daughter-in-law, Debbie Pietro of Murrieta, CA; grandchildren, Angela Vance, Cathy (Forrest) Morse, Cindy Morse, Lori Bautista, Matt (Taylor) Learn, Ashley Learn, Christine (Joe) Lott-Andrews, Terry Lott, Jr., Amanda Welfl, Ross Williams, and Jonathan Williams; 16 great grandchildren; 6 great great-grandchildren; in-law, Pat Lott; sisters-in-law, Grace Rosettie, Marcia Miller, and Toni Miller; several nieces and nephews; cousins, Patti Blair, Joseph and Dick Anastasi; many special friends and other family members.
Eloise was predeceased by her parents; her first husband, Paul Pietro; granddaughter, Caitlin Pietro; great granddaughter, Hunter Lott; granddaughter-in-law, Ceaira Kirkner; and uncle, Philip Dellisante.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 21st from 4 - 6 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where services will be held on Thursday August 22nd at 10:00 AM with Father Lewis Brown officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Eloise's name to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870, CareFirstNY.org or to the Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715.
Eloise's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 18, 2019