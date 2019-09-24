|
|
Elvina Louise Grimins, of Painted Post, NY passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday, September 22nd at her little house in Painted Post surrounded by the love of her family. Born Elvina Louise Pepperman to Eugene Pepperman and Hazel Carr on October 18, 1929 in Jersey Shore, PA, Elvina was predeceased by her husband Ward Grimins, her parents, and her brother Eugene Pepperman, Jr.
Elvina graduated in 1947 from Jersey Shore High School. She went on to work at the office of Woolrich Woolen Mills, then the Corning Glass Works as a senior check writer, Fallbrook payroll, then the office of Scudder's Dairy. She retired from Scudder's Dairy after the flood of 1972 because her house and the dairy suffered a lot of damage. Later she was employed as a school crossing guard for 20 years. Children of the 1970's and 80's may remember her as the crossing guard at the corner of Dodge Avenue and Cayuta Street in Corning.
Elvina has been an active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church for over 50 years. She sung in the choir, served as their financial secretary for 13 years and as president of the Lutheran Church Women. Elvina enjoyed her family, cooking, and watching her soap operas! She was a member of the Red Hats (Crystal Chicks). In her younger days she loved to camp, dance, crochet, garden, bowl, and was a member of a bridge club and knitting club.
Elvina is survived by her daughters: Sheryl Harnas (Tom) of Hammondsport, NY, Brenda Passmore (Jim) of Painted Post, NY, Joy Kling (Keith) of State College, PA; grandchildren: Jill Morris, Erin Morris, Ellen Passmore, Joe Passmore, Kari Hively and Ward Hively; her sister: Betty Burkholder.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held for her at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 149 West William Street, Corning, NY on Saturday, October 19th at 11:00AM with the Rev. Jennifer Long officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Elvina's name may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church or a . Arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Kind words and memories may be left for Elvina's family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 24, 2019