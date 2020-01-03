|
Ernest Graham Peltz, generous citizen and respected jurist, veteran, husband and father died on January 1 in Glens Falls, New York. While from 1951 until 2017 he resided in Bath and Hammondsport, NY, he was born on Ward's Island, Manhattan in 1926.
He lived in New York City until on his tenth birthday he took a winter train alone to Ovid, New York where his father had acquired a professional position. A worker from a young age he was first a teen entrepreneur - "if the job's too tall, give me a call" – then an underage lens grinder in wartime Buffalo. He graduated from Ovid High School in 1943, then served in the US Navy in World War II, stationed in the Pacific. He graduated from Union College, then Albany law school (later studying at the Maxwell School at Syracuse University). Peltz moved to Bath, New York where he served as one of the youngest district attorneys in state history, earning him a "New York Man of the Year Award" in 1957. He subsequently served as a Surrogate Court judge. In 1966 he began a sequence of other positions serving the people of New York State, first in the Department of Transportation. In 1968 he was appointed by Governor Rockefeller as executive director of the Commission on Campus Unrest and in 1973 to a commission on Environmental Conservation. He left government service in the mid-1970s and went into the media business as president of United Communications Corporation in Northern Virginia.
In 1982 he semi- retired to care for his beloved Doris "Slim" Jones, who he had married in 1951. He cared for her until her death in 1987. He never remarried. He continued to practice law until age 89 wherein he kept two career-long personal commitments: he never took a fee for a will re-written for a widow nor from those adopting a child. Peltz was a 70 year Rotarian and a county commander of the VFW and judge advocate for both the VFW and American Legion, a church elder, and a Little League umpire. He is survived by his two children Lucinda Haugh of Las Vegas, Nevada and son Charles (wife Kirstin) of Boston and Glens Falls, grandchildren Eleanor Peltz, Elisa Hink (husband Ryan), Graham Haugh, Samuel Peltz, Sarah Peltz and Susan Amodeo (husband CJ), and great-grandchild Conor Amodeo.
