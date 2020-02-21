|
Ernest L. Case, 88, of Painted Post, NY died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at home.
He was born May 7, 1931 in Elkland, PA the son of Bryon and Cora (Pettit) Case.
Ernest was a graduate of Beecher High School.
Ernest and Mary Spaccio Case were married December 29, 1974 in Beaver Dams, NY.
He retired from Schweizer Aircraft in Horseheads, NY.
After retirement he enjoyed working around the house and helping others with carpentry work.
Ernest is survived by his son, Ernest D. Case of Painted Post, NY.
He was predeceased by his parents, loving wife, Mary Case, brothers, Walter Case, Richard Case, Gene Case, sister, Marion Waltermire and his favorite companion Muffy.
At his request there will be no services. Acly-Stover Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 21, 2020