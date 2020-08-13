Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Esther "Laura" Sines, age 76, went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2020.



Born in Embudo, New Mexico, on August 8, 1943, Laura joined the Army in 1961 and was stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, where she was a court reporter. Laura moved to Steuben County in 1973 and worked for the Addison School District for many years.



Laura loved spending time with her family, playing with her dogs and cats, reading, quilting, dancing, and cooking.



She is preceded in death by her parents Lee and Margie Martinez. She is survived by her brothers Ronnie and Arthur Martinez; her sisters Rosalie Maez and Nancy Martinez; her daughters Deneen Shreve and Terri Melock; her son-in-law Michael Melock; her grandchildren William, Johnathan, and Gabrielle Melock; and her great-grandson, Mason Costanza.



Laura's arrangements are being handled by the H.P. Smith & Son funeral home in Woodlhull, New York. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to a local animal shelter.



