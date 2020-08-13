1/1
Esther “Laura” Sines
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Esther "Laura" Sines, age 76, went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2020.

Born in Embudo, New Mexico, on August 8, 1943, Laura joined the Army in 1961 and was stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, where she was a court reporter. Laura moved to Steuben County in 1973 and worked for the Addison School District for many years.

Laura loved spending time with her family, playing with her dogs and cats, reading, quilting, dancing, and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents Lee and Margie Martinez. She is survived by her brothers Ronnie and Arthur Martinez; her sisters Rosalie Maez and Nancy Martinez; her daughters Deneen Shreve and Terri Melock; her son-in-law Michael Melock; her grandchildren William, Johnathan, and Gabrielle Melock; and her great-grandson, Mason Costanza.

Laura's arrangements are being handled by the H.P. Smith & Son funeral home in Woodlhull, New York. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to a local animal shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved