Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
Esther "Pat" Daudelin


1930 - 2019
Esther "Pat" Daudelin Obituary
Esther (Pat) Daudelin, 89, of Painted Post, NY passed away November 6, 2019, at Absolut Care of Three Rivers.

Pat was born March 3, 1930, in Bath, NY the daughter of Harry and Esther (Partridge) Young.

Pat dedicated her life to taking care of her family and home. She loved to read, spending her time gardening, canning, drawing and painting. She always kept busy especially sewing. In her younger years she not only walked 4 miles a day throughout Corning, she enjoyed observing nature during those walks.

Pat is survived by her Children, Linda (Steven) Mahoney of Corning, Paul (Shelia) Daudelin of Beaver Dams, Dan Daudelin of Buffalo and Amy Daudelin of Cortland; Sister, Nancy (Floyd) French of Prattsburgh; Grandchildren, Brad Daudelin, Cameron Daudelin, Patrick Mahoney, Shawn Mahoney, Andrew Daudelin and Lee Daudelin; Great Grandchildren, Declan Daudelin, Chase Daudelin, Jasmine Daudelin and Payton Mahoney. She was predeceased by her siblings, Bill Young, Bob Young and Betty Brownell.

A Graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Beaver Dams, Cemetery. Acly-Stover Funeral home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 8, 2019
