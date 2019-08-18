|
BATH, NY.; Esther J. Divens, 91, passed away on Friday August 16, 2019 at the Taylor Health Care Facility. She was born in Tioga, PA on January 7, 1928 the daughter of the late Orson Mosher and Kathlyn E. Wilson Mosher.
She worked at Westinghouse and then retired from Ingersol Rand after more then 30 years.
She was an Auxiliary member of the Bath American Legion. A Volunteer at the Senior Center in Corning.
Esther enjoyed crocheting, baking and enjoyed playing cards and loved her Rose Bushes and her cats.
She was predeceased by her parents, her second husband Clair Divens, daughter Pona J. Towner.
She is survived by her two sons Gary L. (Norma) Reynolds Sr. and Kevin (Nancy) Reynolds, grandchildren Debbie, Julie, Cheryl, Ray, Nichole, Gary II, Samuel and Steven, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Doris Resue.
Calling hours are being observed on Monday August 19, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath where her Funeral Service will be held at the conclusion of calling at 4:00pm. Her burial will be in Goodsell Cemetery Hornby, NY.
Memorials maybe made in Esther's memory to the Fingerlakes SPCA 72 Cameron St. Bath, NY 14810 or Taylor Activities Fund 7571 State Route 54 Bath, NY 14810.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 18, 2019