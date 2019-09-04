|
|
Esther Marie Crane, age 83, of Bath, NY passed away August 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Howard, NY January 4, 1936, the daughter of Francis and Lois (Stewart) Granger. She was the beloved wife of Raymond L. Crane Sr. who predeceased her, on March 30, 2011, and her daughter Theresa Taft as well as her parents and 3 sisters and 4 brothers.
She is survived by her children; Sheila Tabor and family, David Crane and family, Bonnie Hann and family, Barbara Murray and family, Raymond L. Crane Jr. and family, Lois Vansel and family, and Heidi Green and family, as well as 2 brothers and 2 sisters and 20 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Esther had worked at Birdseye Foods and Westinghouse and Gunlocke and Cowells. She was a member of the Kanona Methodist Church, The North Cameron Grange and The Red Hat Society.
There will be a memorial service on Friday September 6, 2019 from 11:00 am-2:00 pm at Sonny's Service of Avoca, on the corner of 70A and 415. (5272 County Route 70A, Avoca, NY). Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 4, 2019