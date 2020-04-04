|
|
A loving husband, father, and papa, Eugene "Butch" Haring, age 83, of Big Flats, NY passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at home.
Butch was born on January 24, 1937 in Montour Falls, NY. He is the son of William and Marjorie (Lilley) Haring. He married Sharon K. Robinson on August 15, 1959.
He coached Big Flats Little League baseball, Cinderella softball and Small Fry football when his children were young. You could also always find him at their junior high and high school sporting events and activities. In his later years, his grandchildren were the center of his world.
An amazing friend to many, Butch was always there to lend a helping hand.
He worked at Ingersoll Rand, Thatcher Glass, and finally retired from Fed Ex in Big Flats.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Haring; daughter, Rhonda (Bob) Rossi of Denver, NC; son, Todd (Stephanie) Haring of Lancaster, SC; grandchildren, Michael and Nicklaus Rossi, Olivia and Madeleine Haring; brother-in-law, Jerry Schichtel; sister-in-law, Patricia DePrimo; special cousin, Gordon VanEtten; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Bob and Julie Carlson.
Butch was predeceased by his parents and by his brothers, William Haring, John Haring, and, George Haring, as well as sister-in-law, Judy Schichtel.
Butch received amazing care throughout his illness. A special thank you to Dr. Thomas Rodgers and his staff at Arnot Health in Big Flats, as well as the many new friends that came into our lives from CareFirst in Corning.
A private Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family requests that any memorial donations be made to CareFirst of Corning, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870, CareFirstNY.org, or a .
Butch's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 4, 2020