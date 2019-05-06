|
Eugene "Dick" Richard Pierpont, age 79, of Campbell, NY went home to his Lord on May 3, 2019.
Dick was born on May 27, 1939 in Utica, Ohio to Arthur and Burnice (Muston) Pierpont. He married Elsie Amelia LaFever on March 26, 1961 in Beaver Dams.
Dick lived a full life which included a career in law enforcement as a Deputy Sheriff and driving tractor trailer trucks. He was a member of the Beaver Dams Volunteer Fire Department for almost 4 decades and served as Chief and/or President for numerous years. He and Elsie opened their home to many people over the years including foster children, friends and family members. He often boasted that he had over 30 kids. He loved road trips and was a consummate storyteller. He also played a master game of euchre. After his youngest child moved out, he and Elsie began their next adventure and relocated to Indiana where he attended Hyles Anderson College and became an ordained minister. He relished serving the Lord and helping people. He could always be counted on for a story and a joke. His laughter will be sorely missed. (Dad – every light in the house is on and the refrigerator door is wide open.)
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years and his 5 children: HeidiAnn (Randall) Geiger of Cantonment, Florida, Lorri (Larry) Sweat of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Jenifer (Deek) Pierpont-Johns of Campbell, NY, JoAnn (Ed) Kimble of Wuhan, China, and Andrew (Susan) Pierpont of Bath, NY. His brother Jerrod (Carol) Pierpont of Salt Lake City, Utah, sisters Rosalie Slater of Beaver Dams, NY, and Janet (Dave) Harvey of Plains, Montana. He was also blessed with 26 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Dick was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Burnice Pierpont, brother-in-law, Ron Slater and granddaughters, Ruth and Hannah Geiger.
Calling Hours will be held at Fagan's Funeral Home at 35 W. Morris Street in Bath, NY from 1-3 pm and 6-8 pm on Friday, May 10. A Memorial Service will be held at Buck Settlement Baptist Church at, 5349 Buck Settlement Rd, Bath, NY on Saturday, May 11 at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick's name to Buck Settlement Baptist Church, 5349 Buck Settlement Rd, Bath, NY 14810 or Beaver Dams Volunteer Fire Department, 1165 Co. Rte. 19, Beaver Dams, NY 14812.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 6, 2019