Eva M. Tatro, age 89, of Savona, NY died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital.
Eva was born on August 25, 1929 in Elbridge, NY to John and Addie (Simons) Clements. She married Henry Tatro on September 25, 1947 in Auburn, NY and was predeceased by him in 1967. She had worked for Bath VA Medical Center and was a member of the Savona Federated Church. Eva loved helping others and would do anything she could to help. She loved gardening, especially flowers. She loved her family and often traveled to visit them.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Hanlin of Austin, TX and Carolyn (Larry) Cleveland of Coopers Plains; sons, Steven (Julie) Tatro of Savona and Kenneth (Cherie) Tatro of Richland, MO; sister, Gladys DiRisio of Jordan, NY; brother, Raymond (Pat) Clements of Jordan, NY; 23 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Eva was predeceased by her son, Thomas Tatro; sister, Mabel Perrotti; and her brother, Erwin "Stubby" Stevens.
A Celebration of Eva's life will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Campbell American Legion with Pastor Betty Bement officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Savona Federated Church, 20 Church St, Savona, NY 14879.
Eva's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 19, 2019