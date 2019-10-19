Home

Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
Evalyn Jenks, age 77, of Painted Post, NY died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. Evalyn was born on July 4, 1942 in Elmira, NY. She is the daughter of Curtis and Marie (Groves) Oakley. She married Ronald L. Jenks on July 25, 1964.

Evalyn grew up in Woodhull, NY. She graduated from Woodhull High School and went on to take Cosmetology classes in Elmira.
She was a member of the Gang Mills Fire Department's Women's Auxiliary for a number of years. She later went back to school and became a Nurse's Aide and was employed by Three Rivers, Founders Pavilion and worked through to retirement at Corning Hospital.

Evalyn's joy in life was her family, and especially her three granddaughters who affectionately called her "Mamaw". She was a passionate reader, enjoyed crocheting and had a love of all animals. She had a warm smile, infectious laugh, and wonderful sense of humor. Her house was always open to family and friends and was happiest when among the people she loved.

She is survived by her son, David (Colleen) Jenks of Wake-Forest, NC; daughter, Deborah (Larry) Crooker of Corning, NY; granddaughters, Kristen and Kailey Crooker and Tessa Jenks.

Evalyn was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Kenneth, Charles, Alan and Steven Oakley.

Donations can be made in her memory to Pawz and Purrz Animal Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 466, Painted Post, NY 14870. https://www.pawzandpurrz.org/donate

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd from 4-6 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 6:00 PM.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 19, 2019
