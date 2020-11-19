Evelyn A. McCarthy, age 96 and a life-long resident of Corning, NY, passed away November 16, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers in Painted Post, NY after a short illness.



She was born on June 6, 1924 to Frederick A. and Marguerite McGovern DeMuth. She attended St. Patrick's School and graduated from Corning Free Academy in 1943 as class valedictorian. Evelyn graduated from Nazareth College in 1947 where she was a member of the Cadet Nursing Corps until the end of World War II. Her many careers included: hospital nurse, school nurse, and elementary school teacher. She later worked many years for Corning Incorporated and retired from her administrative role in 1990.



Throughout her life, Evelyn was especially proud of her father, Frederick A. DeMuth, who was known in magic circles as the "Glass King of Magic". She contributed to and wrote several stories about his magic life for The Leader in Corning and the Linking Ring and Reminisce magazines.



Evelyn was a devoted member of St. Vincent's Church her entire adult life and participated in the Holy Name Society and the Third Order. She especially enjoyed singing in the choir.



Her husband of 37 years, William D. McCarthy, and son, Kim F. McCarthy, preceded Evelyn in death.



Her survivors include: daughter, Carole A. Gush of Corning; sons, Patrick D. (Lisa) McCarthy of Gainesville, VA, Kevin W. McCarthy (Donna) of Leland, NC; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Evelyn will be held at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning at 9:30 AM on November 20th with Father Matthew Jones officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Corning. All COVID-19 regulations will apply.



Evelyn's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

